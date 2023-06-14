AMERICAN CANYON — From their school leaders and their own peers, American Canyon High School’s Class of 2023 received some parting lessons on their way to the rest of their lives.

Several hundred departing seniors received their diplomas Tuesday at Wolf Den Stadium during a graduation ceremony held under a bright, breezy late-afternoon sky. Amid repeated rounds of cheering from family and friends, various musical performances and the traditional playing of the “Pomp and Circumstance” march, American Canyon’s newest graduates got something more: exhortations to make change, and to show empathy while doing so.

Principal Crystal Lopez, welcoming the graduates, urged them generally to be empathetic, kind, curious and to think critically as they move on in their lives – and also to be open to discussion and other points of view.

“The last four years have taught us how interconnected we all are, how our actions affect the life and well-being of our friends, our family, our neighbors, our community,” Lopez said. “Take these experiences with you as you march off into your unwritten future.”

Themes of support and partnership also were on the minds of students looking back at the schoolmates they were about to leave behind.

Vidita Bhatt, associated student body president, described the seniors’ road to graduation as “a testament to the care and support of our loved ones, and of our own hard work and strength in this journey.” Briana Hernandez-Lopez, vice president of the associated student body, said many of the graduates had made lifelong friendships with their classmates.

“No matter where your life is headed after today, let’s not forget the good moments we have created together,” Hernandez-Lopez said. “The people sitting beside you, as well as yourself, will be moving on to something new and much greater than these few years spent in high school.”

Senior class president Kylee Sandino noted that the school had provided her with many opportunities. At the same time, she said, the class of 2023 has gone through many challenges — including the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandino noted that many, including herself, had faced mental health challenges during that time.

“As the class of ‘23, we were determined not to let COVID determine how our experience of high school went,” Sandino said. “… We worked hard these past few years to hold the class and everyone together. In the end, we enjoyed so many memorable moments together.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also a theme in salutatorian Cadence Budua’s speech. Budau said that she had her 15th birthday party on March 15, 2020, not knowing that would be the last time she’d see her friends in person for over a year.

“Our first year of high school felt cut short. Our sophomore year felt like it was taken away from us,” Budua said. “I remember making the badminton team and then never getting to play the whole season. Those days were difficult and seemed like they would never end.”

Scott Hayburn, American Canyon teacher and basketball coach, was selected by the class to give the final speech of the ceremony.

Hayburn said he watched the class adapt over the past four years, becoming products of the American Canyon High School environment, but he urged them to figure out how to change the world, and stop adapting.

“The problem is that your environment has changed far too quickly and extremely,” he said. “Automation, artificial intelligence, social media engineered to prey on your very brain chemistry, toxic political discourse and hate and violence have been agents of change in a dramatic and unprecedented way.”

Adaptation presupposes the world is largely static, Hayburn added, and it doesn’t do anything to change the world. But the world the graduates are entering is filled with problems that need to be solved. It’s unfair to ask the graduates to solve those problems, Hayburn said, but he begged them to do so anyway — which he said could be accomplished, at least to some extent, by the graduates “calibrating their moral compass toward kindness.”

“Adaptation requires that you accept the world as it is and try to flourish within its rules,” Hayburn said. “I’m tired of accepting the world as it is. And after getting to know you after the last four years, I know you are too. Our world is in need of a really good mechanic. And so I’m asking you, challenging you and begging you to be that mechanic.

“Be the generation that fixes it. Stop adapting to it and become agents of change.”

