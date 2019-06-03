American Canyon will be getting a new commercial building in the Napa Junction shopping centers development that could be home to medical services of some type.
At least, that’s a goal of the developer. The city Planning Commission on May 23 approved the 6,600-square-foot, multi-tenant project at 416 Napa Junction Road near Highway 29.
“I’m really hopeful, real optimistic we can attract a city-serving medical use that I think we desperately need in this community,” project applicant Vincent Butler told commissioners. “I actually met with a hospital group this morning.”
He’s trying to show American Canyon is a good location with the right demographics. Butler said residents must travel to such places as Vallejo and Napa for medical services.
“And the distances are significant and it just seems like there is a better solution,” he said.
Napa Junction III where the new building is to be constructed is a 17-acre mixed-use development and the latest phase of the bigger Napa Junction project that dominates this stretch of Highway 29. Nearby Napa Junction II includes the Wal-Mart Superstore.
The planned building will complete Napa Junction III and all planning phases of the Napa Junction shopping centers, a city report said.
Architecture for the new building is to match other Napa Junction III buildings, which house such things as Dunkin’ Donuts, Tractor Supply Co. and Taco Bell. It will be stucco with stone accents and wainscoting, fabric awnings and a flat roof with low-pitched towers.
“The overall aesthetic matches the Napa Valley winery region,” a city report said.
Planning Commissioners made few comments. Commissioner Eric Altman asked if there will be crosswalks across the driveways, in case someone wants to walk from the medical building to Dunkin’ Donuts. The answer was affirmative.
Commissioner Tammy Wong wanted to make certain the lighting in the parking lot won’t bother people living in the nearby, 148-unit Canyon Ridge apartments that is also part of Napa Junction III. Butler didn’t see a problem.
“They’re not aircraft-carrier-high light poles you see in a lot of projects,” he said.
This latest and last Napa Junction III project is to bring 16 to 25 new jobs to the city, a city report said. It will have four tenant suites and 34 parking spaces. The city in 2011 approved the Napa Junction III environmental impact report with a 2014 addendum.