American Canyon man and woman sentenced to prison in pandering case involving teen

Two American Canyon residents will go to state prison in connection with the sex trafficking of a teenage girl, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Steffon Barrett, 27, and 26-year-old Tauzhanae Nasha Dowell were sentenced Tuesday in Napa County Superior Court after pleading no contest to several felonies, including pandering of a minor. Judge Elia Ortiz imposed a sentence of 16 years and four months on Barrett, and a term of seven years and four months on Dowell.

In addition to pandering, Dowell was sentenced on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, firearm possession by a felon and resisting arrest. Dowell was sentenced for identity theft and criminal impersonation.

Both defendants also will be required to register as sex offenders upon their release, according to Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero.

District attorneys in San Francisco and Alameda, San Mateo and Sacramento counties deferred to Napa County, which led the probe into the sex work operation, he said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“These criminals recruited a vulnerable child with false promises of affection and future wealth,” he said in the statement. “They asserted their dominance with the use of violence.”

The teen testified in court against Barrett and Dowell, and later said in court that she has returned to Georgia, reunited with her child and earned a community college degree, Gero added.

The prison terms resulted from an investigation of human trafficking in Napa County that began in October 2018, Gero said in his statement.

A detective with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau identified a female minor whom Dowell and Barrett had lured from Georgia to California as a sex worker, according to Gero. The defendants, working out of their American Canyon home, also recruited several adult women into sex work around Northern California, Gero said.

Barrett was arrested on Jan. 17, 2019 after NSIB detectives investigating sex trafficking tracked him to an apartment in the 200 block of Reliant Way in American Canyon. Detectives tried to talk to him, but he instead fled back inside the apartment, where detectives learned three women were staying, the bureau reported at the time.

Detectives and American Canyon police officers surrounded the area, and Barrett surrendered an hour later. A search of the apartment turned up ammunition, and Barrett was charged on counts of pimping and illegal ammunition possession. The women inside the apartment were offered protective orders against Barrett, NSIB said shortly after his arrest.

Dowell was arrested on a Napa County warrant Jan. 21, 2020, according to Napa County jail booking records.