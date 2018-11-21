An American Canyon officer said he was patrolling Highway 29 during last Wednesday’s evening commute when he saw a man walking southbound along the road.
The man, 21-year-old Rodney Delawrence Brown of American Canyon, was causing a traffic hazard, according to a release from the American Canyon Police Department. The officer approached Brown, but he wasn’t cooperating.
The officer tried to take Brown out of the roadway and a struggle ensued, the release stated. The officer was able to move the struggle to a lot on the west side of the highway and called for help on his radio.
American Canyon police and Napa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and helped to handcuff Brown. He continued to resist, so they secured his legs and carried him in the back of an American Canyon police car.
The responding American Canyon officer received minor injuries from the struggle but continued his patrol shift.
Brown was arrested at 6:30 p.m. and booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of two felonies related to violently resisting an officer and violating a court-ordered agreement. He was also arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Brown was arrested Sept. 13 for assaulting and spitting at American Canyon officers, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said. He was released from custody Sept. 17 on a court-ordered agreement that required him to show up to future court dates and no do anything illegal.
Brown remained in jail as of 10 a.m., Nov. 15. His next court date related to the September arrest is in January, Ortiz said.