American Canyon man faces rape, sex abuse allegations

A 68-year-old American Canyon resident faces charges that he sexually abused two of his granddaughters.

The man, whom the Napa Valley Register is not identifying to protect the identities of the accusers, was arrested at his home Feb. 24 by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of two counts of forcible rape, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and one count of continuous sexual abuse. The abuse took place between approximately August 2016 and August 2018, according to Paul Gero, Napa County assistant district attorney.

The suspect was arraigned Feb. 28 in Napa County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday, according to court documents. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 16, and he remained held in the Napa County jail on $250,000 bail Monday afternoon.

The two granddaughters said the abuse began when they were about 8 years old, and took place twice a week over a three-month period in American Canyon, according to the complaint filed by the sheriff’s office. One such incident also took place when the suspect and one of the girls were in the Philippines, the complaint added.

Conviction on the rape charges may result in a 15-years-to-life prison term on each count, along with possible terms of six to 16 years for continuous sexual assault and three to eight years on each sex assault charge.