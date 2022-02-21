 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon man shot on Napa highway undergoes surgery

  • Updated
Robert Abreu

Robert Abreu (second from right) is recovering in a hospital outside Napa County after being shot Friday on Highway 29 while driving from his American Canyon home to work, according to his niece Nina O'Brien.

 Submitted photo

The American Canyon man who was shot Friday on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek, a relative said Monday.

Robert Abreu, 57, underwent surgery Sunday at an out-of-county hospital for a gunshot wound to the head and may be released as early as Wednesday, according to his niece Nina O’Brien.

Abreu was driving north on Highway 29 when he was shot by another motorist near the junction with Highway 221 at about 6:40 a.m. Friday, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office. According to O’Brien, Abreu was on his way to his job as a hardwood flooring installer when the assailant fired through the rear passenger window of his work truck.

Tuong Nguyen, a 42-year-old man with no listed address, was arrested by deputies later Friday morning on Highway 221 in connection with the shooting of Abreu and a carjacking in downtown Napa. He remains held without bail in the Napa County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking, and firearm possession by a felon.

Abreu and Nguyen did not know each other, and there was no interaction between the men before the attack, O’Brien said.

A GoFundMe page opened to help cover Abreu’s medical expenses had raised more than $42,000 as of Monday afternoon. O’Brien said the fundraising effort was made necessary by her uncle’s lack of health insurance, as well as the need to cover the costs of surgery and an air ambulance to the hospital, which her family declined to identify.

“We don't want him to have worry about getting back to daily life any time soon, as we want him to focus his energy solely on his recovery and healing,” the GoFundMe page says of Abreu, a father to three daughters and the grandfather of six.

The community can donate to the GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/f/ptap3m-robs-medical-bills

