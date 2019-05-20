A prowling suspect was arrested in American Canyon Sunday night with the aid of an ankle monitor that he was wearing while released from jail for a similar crime in April.
American Canyon police got a call at 11:30 p.m. of a prowler in the backyard of a residence on Hillcrest Court.
A review of security camera footage showed a man checking a window, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
The image matched that Rodney Earl Watson, 39, of Vallejo who had been arrested by American Canyon police in April for a similar crime in another backyard, Ortiz said.
Police contacted Napa County Probation which is monitoring Watson's whereabouts via a GPS ankle monitor. Using this GPS information, police tracked him to another residential area.
When they contacted him on Deerfield Drive, Watson ran but was apprehended, Ortiz said.
Watson was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of attempted burglary, committing a felony while out of jail on his own recognizance, violation of his jail release, prowling and resisting arrest.
He was in jail Monday morning, with bail set at $50,000.