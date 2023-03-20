American Canyon Police thwarted what the agency called “in-progress” catalytic converter thefts and made two arrests late Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to an alarm at the American Canyon Mini & RV Storage at 3700 Broadway (Highway 29), the department said in a news release. Video showed a man carrying what looked like a saw tool commonly used for catalytic converter thefts, according to police.

Police officers and Napa County sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and found several recently stolen catalytic converters near a hole in the fence at the business. With the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, they located two suspects who ran and hid in nearby bushes, according to the police statement.

One suspect refused to come out with hands up, and Brody, an American Canyon patrol dog, bit and detained him, police said. The second suspect complied with police orders.

Officers found tools related to catalyst theft on the two men, the news release said.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Casey Shawn Franklin and 22-year-old Joseph Anthony Franklin, both from Stanislaus County. Both were booked into the Napa County jail on various allegations including grand theft, conspiracy and vandalism.

