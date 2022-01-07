American Canyon police report catalytic converter theft arrests

American Canyon police broke up what they viewed as an attempt to steal a catalytic converter.
An officer at 2:30 a.m. Friday saw a dark gray sedan double-parked near Kensington Way and Wetlands Edge Road. The sedan had no light on and both front doors and the back hatch opened, a police press release said.
Close by were two men under a tan sedan raised by a floor jack. When they saw the officer, they lowered the car, threw the jack in their vehicle and tried to flee. Responding units came and detained them.
Inside the suspects' car was a floor jack and an impact gun with a socket attached. That socket size matched the catalytic converter bolts on the other vehicle, police reported.
Police arrested Elliot Perez, 19, and Arturo Rodriguez, 18, both of Oakland on suspicion of a variety of misdemeanors and felonies related to the incident, a police press release said.
