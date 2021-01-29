American Canyon police seize gun after short chase

American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Code violation Thursday night.

Police said the driver, Frederick Brown, 55, was pulled over in Vallejo shortly after 11 p.m. Officers reported finding a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Brown was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of recklessly evading a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

