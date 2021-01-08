 Skip to main content
American Canyon Police: traffic stop reveals ex-felon with loaded gun in diaper bag

American Canyon Police reported making a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of a Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic gun with a loaded magazine found inside a diaper bag.

Police said the suspect, Justin Daniel Reddic, 24, of Richmond, initially gave police a false name when he was pulled over at 2:15 p.m. near Sorrento Lane and Cantada Way.

When his true identity was established, police learned that Reddic was on federal probation for a gun charge with search and seizure conditions, police said.

Reddic was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of being a felon carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and providing a false name to a peace officer.

The suspect posted bail Thursday evening, police said.

