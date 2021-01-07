American Canyon recognized for pandemic response

For several years, Laserfiche has offered an annual Run Smarter Award to organizations that use the firm’s technology solutions “to improve productivity, innovate processes and achieve exceptional business results,” according to the Decenber issue of Civic Business Journal. AmCan is a finalist in the “COVID-19 Response” category.

City officials hit the ground running in their efforts to continue to function during the pandemic, Kansanback said.

“Last March, a multi-dimensional team of employees rapidly undertook a digital transformation of our many City Hall functions,” she said. “Almost every process that used to be in-person at City Hall is now available digitally at our Virtual City Hall. This COVID-19 adaption improves productivity and functionality and permanently changes the way the City conducts business for the better.”

“We have put in a lot of hard work to update our processes, which is helping our customers save time, money and energy when doing business with the City of American Canyon,” Kansanback said.

City officials say they have found the use of the technology has had several positive consequences.