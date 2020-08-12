American Canyon residents line up for 'S'mores and Meteors'

AMERICAN CANYON -- American Canyon families are watching the Perseids meteor shower in grand style this week, with s'mores and glow-in-the-dark Frisbees, too.
Every August the city's Parks and Recreation Department sponsors a "S'mores and Meteors" event at the Wetlands, giving out goodies to make it more fun.
But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city handed out kits so residents could independently watch from home.
Having gotten the word out via social media, some 50 carloads of interested parties formed a line in the parking lot of the Phillip West Aquatic Center Tuesday for the pop-up drive-through in just the first 30 minutes it was open, said organizer Alana Behn, a Parks & Recreation Department supervisor.
“Usually we hold this in the Wetlands, and some 500 people show up,” Behn said. “We have a giant telescope, and roast s’mores and play glow-in-the-dark games. But, because of the pandemic, we can’t do that this year, so we came up with a take-home version.”
Staff members handed out the goodies, which included everything needed to make s’mores, including marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers; a flyer with a link to a list of appropriate arts & crafts projects and to a live broadcast from a local telescope operator and a guest speaker from Mt. Hamilton’s Lick Observatory, Parks & Recreation Coordinator Stacey Johnson said.
“The meteors happen every August, COVID-19 or not,” Johnson said. “It’s comforting that some things are really reliable.”
This is normally a "last hoorah for families before kids head back to school,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Creighton Wright said in an email. “Clearly, this year will be different."
"Our focus is still on the night sky and meteor shower, but this year we are educating residents on the impacts of light pollution and how to make their house dark-skies compatible, and sharing resources for them to watch the meteor shower and learn about the night sky on their own. When a bright meteor streaks across the sky, we hope families will oohh and aahh like watching fireworks,“ he said.
Each person who drove up to Tuesday’s pop-up drive-through, also got the glow-in-the-dark Frisbee, courtesy of American Canyon Pediatric Dentistry and a colorful, age-appropriate new book, donated by American Canyon Orthodontics, about the night sky or about s’mores, she said. There are also related recipes, arts & craft ideas, “cool videos” on finding particular stars and other information available online any time, said Alana Behn, a Parks and Rec supervisor.
American Canyon has been thinking outside the box since the pandemic hit, finding ways to keep its residents involved, virtually, city spokeswoman Jen Kansanback said. For instance, one of the city’s signature events is its Independence Day celebration, and this year’s virtual offering had 687 visits, mostly by mobile users, she said. The most popular links were snack recipes and holiday-related crafts, she said.
The upside of a virtual event is that participation is not limited by geography.
“Locally, our virtual (July 4) event page saw 236 visits from Am Can, 103 from Napa, and 72 from Vallejo,” Kansanback said. “We also had visitors from as far as Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon, and Nevada. Sweden and Canada even checked in!”
Kansenback said a “great response” was also had for the city’s 10-day virtual celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Wetlands Trails in June, and the city’s May the Fourth Be With You event reached more than 2,000 on Facebook.
