American Canyon residents line up for 'S'mores and Meteors'

“The meteors happen every August, COVID-19 or not,” Johnson said. “It’s comforting that some things are really reliable.”

This is normally a "last hoorah for families before kids head back to school,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Creighton Wright said in an email. “Clearly, this year will be different."

"Our focus is still on the night sky and meteor shower, but this year we are educating residents on the impacts of light pollution and how to make their house dark-skies compatible, and sharing resources for them to watch the meteor shower and learn about the night sky on their own. When a bright meteor streaks across the sky, we hope families will oohh and aahh like watching fireworks,“ he said.

Each person who drove up to Tuesday’s pop-up drive-through, also got the glow-in-the-dark Frisbee, courtesy of American Canyon Pediatric Dentistry and a colorful, age-appropriate new book, donated by American Canyon Orthodontics, about the night sky or about s’mores, she said. There are also related recipes, arts & craft ideas, “cool videos” on finding particular stars and other information available online any time, said Alana Behn, a Parks and Rec supervisor.