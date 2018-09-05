Loch & Union Distilling of American Canyon has announced the brand launch of its American Dry Gin in California and nationwide.
Following a soft launch in March at several Napa establishments, Loch & Union has forged partnerships with bars, restaurants, hotels and other venues in the Bay Area, including Coqueta and Goose & Gander, and in the greater Los Angeles area.
American Dry Gin is also available nationwide through online sales.
Their gin has received multiple honors, including “California Gin Distillery of the Year” in the 2018 New York International Spirits Competition and “Best in Class” in the California Craft Spirits Competition.
The company utilizes a three-pot still system made of copper and stainless steel, combined with a distillation process and sourcing of fine botanicals to create American Dry Gin.
The product is a combination of 12 botanicals, sourced from farms in eight different countries to create what Loch & Union calls “a balanced, clean-tasting gin.” Loch & Union has also developed a single malt whiskey that it intends to release after two to three years of aging.
“We are thrilled to finally share our products after years of perfecting everything from the ingredients to the packaging,” said co-founder Colin Baker. “We take great pride in our independence and are committed to maintaining the highest standards as our company grows, staying true to the craft and ensuring that every bottle represents ultimate quality.”