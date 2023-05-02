American Canyon officials want to annex 83 acres and develop a portion with industry and businesses and — if all goes as described — a road extension that takes some traffic off busy Highway 29.

The city is working on an environmental impact report for its proposed Paoli/Watson Lane annexation. This land is east of Highway 29 near Paoli Loop Road.

What might seem to be an American Canyon-centric issue could have ramifications for anyone driving in the south county. The proposed annexation would allow a Newell Drive extension to connect with the highway.

“The city intends to extend Newell Drive as a parallel roadway to (Highway) 29 to relieve traffic congestion,” the draft environmental impact report said.

How much relief is unclear, though an extended Newell Drive would handle more than existing traffic in this fast-growing area. Nearby Watson Ranch is planned to someday host more than 1,000 homes.

Last week, the city Planning Commission held a public hearing on the 500-plus-page, draft environmental impact report by Rincon Associates.

“My take is this is long overdue and I’m thrilled we are at the point we are considering the annexation,” city Planning Commissioner Eric Altman said. “I believe it should be part of the city.”

Newell Drive is to someday run for about 2.5 miles from American Canyon Road to Highway 29. It would allow drivers on the east side of Highway 29 to traverse American Canyon without using the highway.

The first mile of Newell Drive has for years existed from American Canyon Road going north to near the Newell Open Space Preserve. Now the road is being extended through the Watson Ranch development.

Annexing the Paoli/Watson Lane land would allow for the final piece, the connection to Highway 29 near Green Island Road.

Although there are no cost estimates, the proposed road extension has some expensive features. Taking Newell Drive over the Paoli/Watson Lane land along the preferred route would include constructing two bridges. One would pass over railroad tracks, the other over North Slough.

An alternative mentioned in the draft environmental report is to extend Newell Drive in this area using existing Watson Lane. This route might have an at-grade rail crossing instead of a bridge and would avoid North Slough.

But some Watson Lane residents don’t want to see their rural road turned into a bustling relief route because it's the cheaper option. Resident Sam Clerici said widening Watson Lane would mean removing trees.

“That would be a lot of trees and stuff that my grandmother and grandfather planted and I wouldn’t like that,” he told the Planning Commission. "And I wouldn't want that to happen."

Altman later said that environmental impact reports are required to have alternatives.

“The alternatives are there because they have to be there,” he said. “They’re not something that I think we want to actually be focused on. Just to kind of hopefully ease anybody’s concerns.”

American Canyon resident Fran Lemos expressed confusion over this Newell Drive plan. She thought the goal was to extend Newell Drive still farther north, connecting it to South Kelly Road, where drivers could then reach both Highway 29 and Highway 12.

That idea is on the table. But Community Development Director Brent Cooper explained that much of the needed land is in the unincorporated county and outside the city’s jurisdiction and control.

The 83 acres American Canyon proposes to absorb is about eight times the size as the city of Napa’s downtown Fuller Park. It is about half the size as Napa’s Alston Park.

For its calculations, the environmental study assumed up to 494,942 square feet of commercial uses could be developed, 696,888 square feet of industrial uses, and 189,698 square feet of visitor-serving and hotel uses.

The draft report lists 34 mitigations that it said would reduce the environmental impacts of the annexation to “less than significant” levels. Mitigations range from blocking development within 50 feet of North Slough to requiring all-electric buildings.

The environmentally superior alternative would be no project, the report said. But, it said, this wouldn’t meet such city objectives as promoting economic growth by attracting new industries.

Another option is to decrease the amount of development to be allowed on the 83 acres. That would mean accomplishing project objectives to a lesser extent, the draft report said.

American Canyon will prepare a final environmental impact report that responds to comments on the draft version. The city cannot annex the land on its own, as the Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County would have to grant approval.

