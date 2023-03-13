Developers will pay a bit more in American Canyon to help ensure that city firefighting capabilities can keep pace with growth.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District serves the city of 22,000 residents and nearby unincorporated areas. It called for more one-time development money going to such capital costs as new fire engines, new protective gear and a planned, new fire station.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The important thing about public safety is, we have to anticipate the growth of the community that we serve,” Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said. “We can’t wait for the growth to occur and then be reactionary to it.”

American Canyon has several big projects underway or on the horizon. Watson Ranch is seeing homes and apartments built, the Broadway plans calls for more homes and businesses along Highway 29 and more warehouses are proposed for the industrial area.

Belyea said the goal is to keep growth from degrading existing service levels.

On March 7, the American Canyon City Council agreed to a fire capital improvement fee within the city of 98 cents per square foot of development. The county Board of Supervisors will be asked to do the same for the adjacent, unincorporated lands.

This replaces a fee structure approved by voters in 1986 that differed depending on the type of development. For example, the fee for a single-story house was 27 cents a square foot and for an industrial building was 60 cents a square foot.

The new fee will be 98 cents a square foot for any type of development. Structures exceeding two stories or 32 feet also have a 50-cents-a-square-foot aerial ladder fee.

Home developers often pass fees onto homebuyers. The new fire capital facilities fee for a 2,100-square-foot home would be a little less than $2,100.

Belyea at an earlier meeting discussed this scenario.

“If you look at $2,100 on a $700,000 to $800,000 house spread over a 30-year mortgage, it’s pretty inconsequential increase in price,” he said.

He noted that price for fire equipment has risen. The district bought a fire engine for $240,000 in 2004. The most recent engines are costing $830,000.

“You can see, the prices have just exponentially increased,” Belyea said. “Unfortunately, the special tax has not kept pace.”

Then there’s the new fire station the district wants to build to keep pace with growth and provide better coverage. Belyea said that could cost $15 million to $20 million, absent the purchase of land.

The district in 2019 intended to build a new station on land near the end of Napa Junction Road near the Walmart Supercenter, but no longer considers this to necessarily be the ideal site.

No one opposed the increase during public comments. Belyea said he approached some developers and they realized good public safety makes American Canyon a more attractive place to live and do business.

“We’re still very competitive in terms of not becoming cost prohibitive for development in the city or fire district,” he said.

A study compared the 98-cents-per-square-foot fee with other jurisdictions. The square-foot fee for a single family home in the Cordelia Fire Protection District in Solano County is $2.23, the Dixon Fire Department in Solano County 67 cents, the Sonoma County Fire Protection District $1.62 and the Willow Oak Fire Protection District in Yolo County $1.69.

PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon 4 Napa Valley Marathon 2 Napa Valley Marathon 3 Napa Valley Marathon 5 Napa Valley Marathon 8 Napa Valley Marathon 7 Napa Valley Marathon 6 Napa Valley Marathon 9 Napa Valley Marathon 10 Napa Valley Marathon 11 Napa Valley Marathon 12 Napa Valley Marathon 13 Napa Valley Marathon 14 Napa Valley Marathon 15 Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon