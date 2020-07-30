American Canyon service group makes wellness checks on isolated seniors

The group is also making the wellness check phone calls, working off a list of nearly 100 names and numbers, she said.

“Basically, it’s ‘Hi, how’re you doing? Is there anything you need that we could point you in the right direction for?’” Einberger said. “We had one person ask for a jigsaw puzzle, so I brought her one. One lady asked us to get rid of COVID, but, umm, I couldn’t comply. Or they need a phone number they can’t find, or they need food, and I can find a source.”

There’s a learning curve, and the ladies are new at the game, but say they’re getting at least as much out of the endeavor as the calls recipients, as they learn new ways of helping.

“We’re new at this and still working it out,” Einberger said. “People want socialization and we’re working on ways to accomplish that. We’re also emailing out a trivia question three times a week, with answers to follow.”

A Zoom bingo game is planned for August “so people can at least see one another,” she said. “We’re also planning a music concert and a trivia night, maybe with teams.”

The wellness check-in calls are being done from the callers’ homes, Einberger said, adding that she has made some 25 calls since the effort started.