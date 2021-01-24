American Canyon to explore city council term limits

+3 American Canyon cement plant ruins poised for town center transformation A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.

Washington, elected to the council in 2020 after an incumbent decided not to run, also favored the idea. Term limits give elected officials a window of opportunity to meet their objectives, he said.

“If you can’t do it, in my opinion, within two terms, it’s time for someone else to come in,” Washington said.

Garcia, first elected to the council in 2002 and as mayor in 2006, didn’t favor term limits. If people want to see someone else in the office, they can get behind that person’s campaign, he said.

“This system works,” he said.

Joseph, first elected in 2010, said he’s open to term limits. But he wants to take time to explore whether the limit should be two or three four-year terms, among other issues.

“If things are going OK, you tend to default to the incumbent,” Joseph said. “I frankly don’t think OK is always the standard we should be striving for. You don’t get bold and exciting and cutting edge when your focus is on OK.”

Oro, appointed to the council in 2017 and elected in 2018, didn’t favor term limits. But if the council goes down that route, it might also look at creating districts for council seats, he said.