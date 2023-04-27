The city of American Canyon is holding a public hearing next week on a proposal to prohibit smoking of all types in the units or common areas of multi-unit residences in an effort to protect the rights of nonsmokers.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The city is currently accepting written comments about the proposed ordinance and will hold the hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chamber at 4381 Broadway (Highway 29), Suite 201.
In a draft of the proposed ordinance, the city links secondhand smoke to disease and indoor air pollution, citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's classification of secondhand smoke as a Group A carcinogen, the most dangerous class of cancer-causing agent.
"The only way to fully protect nonsmokers from secondhand smoke is to completely eliminate smoking in indoor spaces," reads the draft.
The ordinance cites all manner of tobacco, cannabis "or other plant," whether natural or synthetic, that is intended for inhalation, including vaping.
People are also reading…
Brent Cooper, community development director for American Canyon, said anyone suspected of violating the ordinance, and the owner of the housing, will undergo an investigation by the city's code enforcement department to determine if a "nuisance" exists, which is what secondhand smoke would be considered under the proposed ordinance.
If found to have violated the ordinance, both owner and occupier will receive up to two "courtesy notices" to correct the nuisance without fines, Cooper said.
The code enforcement officer has discretion to determine the severity of the violation and can issue progressive fines. If all of that fails to abate the issue, the city attorney may seek a misdemeanor charge.
All renters and owners can appeal any findings or decisions as well, he said.
Cooper clarified the rules surrounding smoking marijuana and vaping in the ordinance, saying that both would be barred. Asked if a renter has a medical need to smoke cannabis, he said that outside experts would be consulted.
"Code enforcement officers do not pre-judge a complaint and are not medical experts," said Cooper. "Thus, one or more outside experts may be needed to augment investigation facts."
When nearby Vallejo weighed its own multi-unit smoking ordinance last year, some residents expressed concern that those who need cannabis for medical reasons and find smoking to be the most effective means of getting their medicine might have disabilities that make it difficult for them to leave the premises to do so. Cooper said such concerns are unique circumstances that require investigation.
"It is not possible to draw a conclusion prior to an investigation," he said.
These dramatic before-and-after photos show how storms filled California's reservoirs
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Water levels fell so low in key reservoirs during the depth of California's drought that boat docks sat on dry, cracked land and cars drove into the center of what should have been Folsom Lake.
Those scenes are no more after a series of powerful storms dumped record amounts of rain and snow across California, replenishing reservoirs and bringing an end — mostly — to the state's three-year drought.
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
It's a stunning turnaround of water availability in the nation's most populous state. Late last year nearly all of California was in drought, including at extreme and exceptional levels. Wells ran dry, farmers fallowed fields and cities restricted watering grass.
The water picture changed dramatically starting in December, when the first of a dozen " atmospheric rivers " hit, causing widespread flooding and damaging homes and infrastructure, and dumping as many as 700 inches (17.8 meters) of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
"California went from the three driest years on record to the three wettest weeks on record when we were catapulted into our rainy season in January," said Karla Nemeth, director of California Department of Water Resources. "So, hydrologically, California is no longer in a drought except for very small portions of the state."
All the rain and snow, while drought-busting, may bring new challenges. Some reservoirs are so full that water is being released to make room for storm runoff and snowmelt that could cause flooding this spring and summer, a new problem for weary water managers and emergency responders.
The storms have created one of the biggest snowpacks on record in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The snowpack's water content is 239% of its normal average and nearly triple in the southern Sierra, according to state data. Now as the weather warms up, water managers are preparing for all that snow to melt, unleashing a torrent of water that's expected to cause flooding in the Sierra foothills and Central Valley.
"We know there will be flooding as a result of the snowmelt," Nemeth said. "There's just too much snowmelt to be accommodated in our rivers and channels and keeping things between levees."
Managers are now releasing water from the Oroville Dam spillway, which was rebuilt after it broke apart during heavy rains in February 2017 and forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people downstream along the Feather River.
The reservoir is 16% above its historic average. That's compared to 2021, when water levels dropped so low that its hydroelectric dams stopped generating power.
That year the Bidwell Canyon and Lime Saddle marinas had to pull most recreational boats out of Lake Oroville and shut down their boat rental business because water levels were too low and it was too hard to get to the marinas, said Jared Rael, who manages the marinas.
In late March, the water at Lake Oroville rose to 859 feet (262 meters) above sea level, about 230 feet (70 meters) higher than its low point in 2021, according to state data.
"The public is going to benefit with the water being higher. Everything is easier to get to. They can just jump on the lake and have fun," Rael said. "Right now we have tons of water. We have a high lake with a bunch of snowpack. We're going to have a great year."
The abundant precipitation has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift some of the state's water restrictions and stop asking people to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%.
Newsom has not declared the drought over because there are still water shortages along the California-Oregon border and parts of Southern California that rely on the struggling Colorado River.
Cities and irrigation districts that provide water to farms will receive a big boost in water supplies from the State Water Project and Central Valley Project, networks of reservoirs and canals that supply water across California. Some farmers are using the stormwater to replenish underground aquifers that had become depleted after years of pumping and drought left wells dry.
State officials are warning residents not to let the current abundance let them revert to wasting water. In the era of climate change, one extremely wet year could be followed by several dry years, returning the state to drought.
"Given weather whiplash, we know the return of dry conditions and the intensity of the dry conditions that are likely to return means we have to be using water more efficiently," Nemeth said. "We have to be adopting conservation as a way of life."