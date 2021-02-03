American Canyon will buy a site for a second fire station

AMERICAN CANYON — With an eye to the near future, some big changes are afoot at the American Canyon Fire Protection District, including a new fire chief and a potential new fire station.
On Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of a one-acre property at 659 Napa Junction Road, near City Hall, for a second fire station serving the northern part of the city. Officials have felt for some time that the City was outgrowing its one firehouse.
Also, Mike Cahill, who was drafted out of retirement to run the department after the August retirement of Glen Weeks, has had the “interim” removed from his Fire Chief status. He a Napa resident and retired fire chief of Woodland and of Sonoma.
Cahill has been under contract with the District as a retired annuitant since August. He will be assisting the Fire District Board in its efforts to recruit future management for the District, officials said.
Cahill supports the construction of a second fire station. Cahill said the standard of 5-minute response times, at least 90% of the time, is still manageable, but within the next five to 10 years won’t be at the current pace of growth.
“As call volume increases, it’s anticipated we won’t be able to (maintain response times) as things stand now,” Cahill said. “It’s when you get multiple calls at once that your response times increase. This is an anticipatory move."
The new station would house a third engine company to mitigate impacts from proposed development of the Watson Ranch, the Broadway District and Napa Logistics Park project areas.
The second fire station may contain a new Emergency Operations Center. The plan calls for the new station to include an administration area, so the Police Department can expand in the current public safety building, which it now shares with the Fire District.
The shrinking pool of available properties is another reason to act quickly, Cahill said. Also, the west side of the City “has numerous fault lines running through it, and after the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, the feds came in and charted new fault lines and those findings limited where a firehouse could go.”
"It’s good business from the District’s perspective to get a property sooner than later,” Cahill said. “American Canyon is starting to find its feet and will soon start expanding, is my sense. This is a smart business move. It’s a pretty good deal, and if we have a change in course, I think we won’t lose money.”
A site search zeroed in on a one-acre parcel of vacant land at 659 Napa Junction Road, and an analysis determined that a station there would produce a “marked improvement” in response times.
The land is available for just under $600,000, and has been leased with an option to buy since May, 2020.
The project would be done in two parts — land acquisition and station construction — with the building portion expected to cost from $7 million to $9 million, depending on whether it’s a single-story or a two-story structure and whether it includes space for an EOC/community meeting room.
Much of the funds for the property will come from agreements with developers.
American Canyon’s population has essentially doubled to more than 20,000 since incorporating in 1992, but still has only one firehouse. By contrast, Napa, with a population of nearly 80,000, has five fire stations. Response times improved significantly with the addition of the fifth station west of the freeway.
WATCH NOW: HOMELESS AND PREGNANT: ONE NAPAN'S STORY
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA'S WITSIL AND WILDCAT OVER THE YEARS
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 23: After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, …
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.