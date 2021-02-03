American Canyon will buy a site for a second fire station

“As call volume increases, it’s anticipated we won’t be able to (maintain response times) as things stand now,” Cahill said. “It’s when you get multiple calls at once that your response times increase. This is an anticipatory move."

The new station would house a third engine company to mitigate impacts from proposed development of the Watson Ranch, the Broadway District and Napa Logistics Park project areas.

The second fire station may contain a new Emergency Operations Center. The plan calls for the new station to include an administration area, so the Police Department can expand in the current public safety building, which it now shares with the Fire District.

The shrinking pool of available properties is another reason to act quickly, Cahill said. Also, the west side of the City “has numerous fault lines running through it, and after the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, the feds came in and charted new fault lines and those findings limited where a firehouse could go.”

"It’s good business from the District’s perspective to get a property sooner than later,” Cahill said. “American Canyon is starting to find its feet and will soon start expanding, is my sense. This is a smart business move. It’s a pretty good deal, and if we have a change in course, I think we won’t lose money.”