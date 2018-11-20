The 8th annual Reindeer Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1. This year the flat course has been realigned for 5K and 10K distances. In addition, special kids pricing is being offered to encourage families to participate.
Runners and walkers will be treated to wetlands views, visits from Santa, hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts, and more.
Youth age 12 and under are free with a registered adult. Kids age 13-17 are $17, and adults are $42 for the 5K and $47 for the 10K. Registrations received by Nov. 25 will receive a tech race shirt (for ages 13 and up). There also will be special pricing for day of registrations.
The Reindeer Run course begins at the Napa River Bay Trail, located at the Wetlands Edge parking lot and follows a flat and wide path that meanders around wetlands, eucalyptus groves and vineyards. Participants may see swans, hawks, and many other types of birds and wildlife.
Proceeds from the Reindeer Run support KHOPE International and the American Canyon High School scholarship fund. Also, the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation this year is partnering with KHOPE to sponsor the event.
A portion of the race proceeds will support ACCPF's mission to enhance parks, programs and play.
Financial and in-kind support for the Reindeer Run was provided by the following: City of American Canyon, The Doctors Company, Recology American Canyon, American Canyon Dental Care, Noah's Ark Preschool, Nelia Medeiros of Eagle Vines Realty, Benson and Chiolero Accounting, American Canyon Tourism Improvement District, David R. York, CPA, American Canyon Orthodontics, Canyon Ranch Dental Care, Bolt Staffing, Councilmember Mark Joseph, Farmers Insurance agent Dave Dreiling, Supervisor Belia Ramos, Fran Lemos, Fast Signs and many others.
To register for the Reindeer Run, or for more information visit www.acparks.org/reindeerrun.