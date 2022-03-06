Authorities: Argument between paintballers leads to disturbance and arrest

A dispute Saturday between two groups in American Canyon turned physical, resulting in the arrest of a Richmond man on suspicion of assault, authorities reported.

At about 2:30 p.m., American Canyon Police officers were called to the first block of Eucalyptus Drive, where a verbal argument led to a physical fight in which a male was knocked to the ground, according to police Sgt. Chet Schneider.

The argument initially involved two teenagers playing paintball, according to Sgt. Kyle Eddleman of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear how many people became involved in the resulting disturbance.

Afterward, officers detained 23-year-old Daniel Ruiz Jr., who Schneider said kicked a male in the head during the fight. Ruiz was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and was being held Sunday afternoon on $100,000 bail.