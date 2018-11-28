A day for dancing
On Sunday, Dec. 16, beginning at 3 p.m., Sing Napa Valley will present "A Day for Dancing" by Lloyd Pfautsch in the Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. (corner of Fifth & Randolph) in downtown Napa.
The event presents nine carols that tell the story of Christmas lessons through song and dance. For this performance Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the San Francisco Renaissance Dancers, directed by Jennifer Meller. Artistic Director Jan Lanterman will conduct the carols.
The Napa Valley Children’s Chorus will open the concert with their holiday program under the direction of Diane Strohmeyer and accompanied by Travis Rogers.
Tickets are available now online at www.singnapavalley.org or by calling 707-255-4662. Advance purchase tickets are $25 through Dec. 8, and $30 after that including at the door.
Call for artists
The American Canyon Arts Foundation is accepting ideas from artists for a Community Mosaic Art Project that will be installed at the new Boys & Girls clubhouse in American Canyon.
Artistic themes should symbolize American Canyon, such as outdoor natural amenities, cultural diversity, or family friendly community. Because the art will be installed on the Boys & Girls clubhouse building, themes seen through the eyes of youth are encouraged.
Submit concepts or designs electronically by Dec. 14 to info@amcanart.org. Multiple submissions are acceptable. For more information, contact foundation President Patti Krueger at pattikrueger@hotmail.com.