CHP: Crash blocks American Canyon Road after semi-truck loses load

A car crashed into a trailer that was separated from a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon, blocking American Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. east of Flosden Road and west of Interstate 80 near the border of Napa and Solano counties, according to Officer Jason Tyhurst of the CHP’s Solano County bureau. A trailer detached from a semi and was left behind by the driver, who was unaware of the mishap, Tyhurst said.

Later, an oncoming car struck the detached trailer, causing minor injuries to the driver. Eventually, the truck driver returned to the scene after realizing the trailer had been lost, according to Tyhurst, who said the case is not being treated as a hit-and-run incident.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of American Canyon Road in a Nixle alert at about 4:25 p.m. The road reopened at about 5:47 p.m., the agency later reported.