CHP: Cyclist struck by vehicle on Highway 29 succumbs to injuries in Napa County

Around 8:52 a.m., Kenneth Boyd, 65, of American Canyon was riding his bike northbound on Highway 29, heading toward North Kelly Road connection. Sara Crowell, 21, of Davis was driving her Jeep northbound on North Kelly Road, approaching the connector road with northbound Highway 29, when Boyd crossed over the connector road directly in front of her. The Jeep struck Boyd, who was ejected from his bike. He sustained major injuries and was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed from his injuries.