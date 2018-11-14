The city of American Canyon is accepting applications to fill three four-year terms on the Planning Commission.
The terms of Commissioners Eric Altman, Bernie Zipay and Tyrone Navarro will expire at the end of this year. All three are eligible to seek appointment again, along with others interested in applying.
The new terms for the three seats will begin in January and end Dec. 31, 2022.
The Planning Commission holds public hearings on proposed development plans, conditional use permits, subdivision maps, and other land use matters, as well as proposed changes to the Zoning Ordinance, Zoning Map, and the General Plan.
Applicants should have some knowledge of land use planning, zoning, economic development and community issues in American Canyon. The Planning Commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in applying must be a resident of American Canyon. Applications are available on the city’s website at www.cityofamericancanyon.org or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 707-647-5337.
Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 at: City Clerk’s Office, American Canyon City Hall, 4381 Broadway, Suite 201, American Canyon, CA 94503.