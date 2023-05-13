NEWS, a Napa County organization aiding survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, has received a multi-year grant from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, according to a press release.

The funding will enhance the organization's outreach and support capabilities in American Canyon, a racially diverse and geographically isolated community in Napa County.

The grant, which can extend up to five years, provides sustainability to the program's initiatives. In the first year, NEWS leadership plans to collaborate with local businesses, law enforcement, and community members to understand the unique challenges that domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors in American Canyon may face when seeking services in Napa County.

American Canyon, recognized for its distinct demographic composition and geographic isolation from Napa, is the most racially diverse city in Napa County. According to the 2021 Providence Health Community Survey, nearly 70% of American Canyon's population identifies as a minority, in comparison to around 50% in Napa County. About 60% of its residents commute outside the county for work. The city is home to the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community (40%) in the county, and the second-largest Filipino population in the state.

NEWS is committed to serving all domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors in Napa County. The organization acknowledges that further work is needed to establish trust and build stronger partnerships within the American Canyon community.