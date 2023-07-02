Seniors with no place to live, children in desperate need of basic school supplies, vulnerable families with little access to fresh produce and unsheltered individuals seeking connection in a rural community define just a few of the individuals supported by Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa County.

Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs of thousands of Northern Californians and tens of thousands more throughout the seven-state health system last year who needed health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.

“A hallmark of Providence is its commitment to reaching into our communities to address social determinants of health – poverty, housing and food insecurity, education and wellness care,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. “We often work with partners who share our Mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, continuing the legacy of our founding orders of religious Sisters.”

Last week, Providence, based in Renton, Wash., published its 2022 Annual Report to our Communities, detailing system-wide community benefits and spotlighting local outreach initiatives. As a not-for-profit health care organization, Providence community health investments include care for the poor and vulnerable, such as offering free and discounted care for the uninsured and underinsured and covering unpaid costs of Medi-Cal and other government programs.

To expand its reach and expertise, Providence frequently works in partnership with community organizations that share its Mission. In Napa County alone, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center provided a total of $64 million in direct community outreach, charity care, grants to safety net providers and other services. Here is the breakdown:

$7.6 million, community heath improvement and strategic partnerships

$10,900, subsidized health services

$2.2 million, free and discounted care for uninsured and underinsured

$54.2 million, to cover unpaid costs of Medi-Cal and other means-tested government programs

Highlighted in the report are innovative programs across the Providence Northern California region’s three service areas – Napa County, Sonoma County and Humboldt County.

In the last three years, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center has directed $2.2 million toward three supportive housing developments across the Valley. The projects will total more than 180 housing units, some of which will be for affordable housing.

“These projects are really about Providence’s commitment to supporting the unmet needs of the community,” said Dana Codron, senior director of Community Health Investment. “Through this supportive housing initiative, as well as others throughout Northern California, we are passionate about investing in projects that provide whole-person care to our community.”