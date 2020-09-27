Consultant points out vulnerability of Napa County's broadband service

Much of Napa County’s information superhighway depends on optical fiber beneath the Highway 29 corridor, making the system vulnerable to a south county earthquake or construction mistake.
That’s one finding in a report done for Napa County by Magellan Advisors. The county is looking for ways to improve high-speed internet service and extend it to remote areas.
“All of Napa Valley, for example, is a network ‘cul-de-sac,’ which means a fiber cut in American Canyon could potentially take out all communications in the area,” the Magellan Advisors report said.
One of the report's recommendations is to develop a redundant Highway 29 fiber-optic trunk route at a cost of $20.5 million. Greg Laudeman of Magellan Associates sees an immediate chance to help make this happen.
Pacific Gas & Electric is upgrading a gas pipeline that runs the length of the valley. That’s a prime opportunity to get fiber into the ground at a fraction of the cost of a stand-alone project, he said.
Because such a system would add redundancy as well as capacity to a core market area, it would likely interest private investors, the Magellan Associates report said.
Longer range is the idea of having a Napa Valley fiber connection that is separate from the Highway 29 corridor. Magellan Advisors recommended a north county route along Petrified Forest Road into Sonoma County at a cost of $5.7 million.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard a presentation on the Magellan Associates report. A COVID-19 age that stresses such things as teleworking, distance learning and telemedicine is adding to the urgency to improve the communications network.
“Information is an equity issue,” county Supervisor Belia Ramos said. “Everyone should have access to information.”
She lives in suburban American Canyon, but said she has “last mile” issues. Constraints in the final link of network systems to homes and businesses can limit internet speed.
A long-term goal is to create a Napa County fiber-optic backbone network 238 miles long. It would extend to virtually all parts of the county and be a public/private partnership costing an estimated $118 million, the report said.
A backbone project need not be done all at once. Rather, it could be built one step at a time as opportunities arise.
“Pretty much any water, sewer, road, etc. projects could have network infrastructure layered on top of them,” Laudeman said.
Large areas of the county lack cell phone coverage. Presuming this extends to wired connectivity, places such as Aetna Springs, Chiles Valley, Pope Valley and Wooden Valley appear to effectively have no high-speed internet, the study said.
Developing cellular radio sites for such areas would cost $150,000 to $200,000 per site. Most of the money would come from the private sector. The report called the complexity of making this happen “high.”
But these and other report recommendations raise priority questions. Laudemen said the county must decide whether to focus on making core area service improvements, pushing out service remote areas or striking a balance.
Even though residents choose to live in rural areas, they expect to have broadband access to digital services, county Chief Information Officer Jon Gjestvang said. Plus, some residents in non-rural areas say they have intermittent or subpar high-speed internet.
The Board of Supervisors voted to do a request for proposals for a consultant to develop an action plan and to seek grant funding to implement the plan.
