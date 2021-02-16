Deadline extended for aid to Napa County residents hurt by pandemic and wild fires

Mulligan noted that in addition to supporting OTM and UFVC to offer comprehensive disaster assistance alongside cash grant disbursement, the Foundation also has made major grants to 17“second responder” nonprofits to provide services to people who have suffered as a result of the fires or pandemic, such as physical and mental healthcare, legal and fair housing services, hot meals and groceries, and domestic violence help.

Collectively, more than 27,000 residents have been served by these services. Workers who are struggling to make ends meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic or the 2020 fires can qualify for assistance if they can demonstrate that they live in Napa County and are facing economic hardship because of either disaster; are not eligible for government-sponsored unemployment benefits through EDD or Disaster Unemployment Assistance; and have annual household income at or below $121,000 for a family of four (or 120% of Area Median Income for Napa County).

Renters or homeowners whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the 2020 wildfires must have received a red or yellow tag on their primary residence in Napa County, and have annual household income at or below $151,000 for a family of four (or 150% of Area Median Income for Napa County).