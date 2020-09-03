Distance learning prompts some Napa County parents to turn to 'pods'

Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko said the county is acutely aware of how difficult distance learning can be for parents, especially those who do not feel equipped or who cannot be present to help guide their child through the school day. The county will offer childcare beginning the second week of September – about 90 slots’ worth – the cost of which will operate on a sliding scale based on income level and need. There has been “quite a bit” of demand, Nemko said, adding that the cost for some parents could be as much as $400 per month. The county hopes to open a fourth location at Napa Valley College in October.

But options are otherwise limited for NVUSD’s 17,000 students; Nemko knew of no other publicly-funded child care options in Napa. That was on Curran Hart’s mind as he pictured the upcoming school year for his 10-year-old stepdaughter, Lily.

Both Hart and his wife have full-time day jobs, but juggled teaching responsibilities through the spring. When school districts larger than NVUSD began announcing a virtual start to the school year, the pair realized what was in store for Lily’s fifth-grade year.

“Once we saw the writing on the wall, I thought, I’m going to be teaching fifth grade math this year – might as well teach a few of her friends,” Hart said.