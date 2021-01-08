Downed electrical lines block Highway 29 during morning commute

A vehicle knocked over a power pole Friday morning, briefly blocking Highway 29 in American Canyon during the morning commute, police said.
The incident occurred at 7:50 a.m. on Highway 29 at Crawford Way, with downed electrical lines stopping northbound traffic for a short period, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
The crash caused some backups, but the traffic impacts were minor due to reduced vehicle volumes these days, he said. Both northbound lanes were reopened within 20 minutes, he said.
No one was injured in the collision, Ortiz said.
