Commuters into Napa were left scrambling for alternative routes Friday morning because of a downed utility pole blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 29 in American Canyon.
The pole toppled just after midnight when it was struck by a vehicle, causing downed lines and creating a traffic hazard, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.
The collision occurred on Highway 29 between Paoli Loop Road and South Kelly Road.
AT&T arrived just prior to 5 a.m. to begin repairs, which were estimated to take two hours, Ortiz said in a news release just before 7 a.m.
Napa County later sent out a Nixle message saying the lines might not be cleared until 8 a.m.
Traffic bound for Napa was detouring to Highway 12/Jamieson Canyon Road which was becoming more backed up than usual.