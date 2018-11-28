With only a couple hundred votes left to count for American Canyon, two election races are largely decided, while a third — Measure H — was in need of a late break to claim victory.
Certified election results were originally scheduled for release this week. But Registrar of Voters John Tuteur announced on Monday that the final count for the Nov. 6 election would come out next week.
The last update on Nov. 20 included 95 percent of all votes countywide, estimated at more than 54,000 ballots cast, according to Tuteur.
In American Canyon, about 97 percent of votes have been tallied, with 200-250 ballots left to record, Tuteur said.
For Measure H, which would raise the hotel tax from 12 percent to 13 percent to fund workforce housing, the final set of results still to come will represent its last chance to pass.
As of Nov. 20, Measure H had 4,091 “yes” votes and 2,098 “no” votes, or 66.10 percent to 33.90 percent. But it needs a supermajority of votes, or 66.6 percent, to win as required of all tax increases.
Tuteur said on Monday that it was “hard to tell” if the votes left to count for American Canyon could provide the winning margin for Measure H.
He said his office hopes to certify the election results on Tuesday, Dec. 4 or Wednesday Dec. 5.
While Measure H’s fate hangs in the balance, two other races in the city are largely, though unofficially, decided because the remaining uncounted votes should not be enough to change those results.
In the five-way election for two City Council seats, incumbent Mark Joseph came out on top with just over 30 percent of the vote. He has led all the way from the first returns on Nov. 6 to the latest on Nov. 20.
“Assuming the certified results are relatively the same as the current numbers,” Joseph said on Tuesday, “I’m very grateful to the community for giving me another four years to represent them.”
Joseph’s victory will give him his third term on the City Council.
The second council seat should go to incumbent David Oro who has sat in second place throughout the vote counting. On election night, he was barely ahead of challenger Pierre Washington by only seven votes.
But as more returns were released after Nov. 6, Oro pulled away from Washington. As of Nov. 20, Oro had 23.71 percent of the vote, putting him 362 votes ahead of challenger Robert Vega, who passed Washington for third place. Jason Kishineff is in fifth with only 5.70 percent of the vote.
A win for Oro will give him his first election victory after being appointed to his seat in February 2017.
Things were not close in the NVC District 3 battle between incumbent Mary Ann Mancuso and high school teacher Elizabeth Goff.
Goff jumped out to a big lead on election night, and Mancuso never caught up. As of Nov. 20, Goff had 3,708 votes, or 63.8 percent, to Mancuso’s 2,105 votes, or 36.2 percent.
For Goff, her first run for elected office was a big success. Her many years as a teacher at American Canyon's middle and high schools made her a familiar name among many voters, giving her a strong base of support.
For Mancuso, who was originally appointed to her seat in 2013 and ran unopposed in 2014, the 2018 election marked the first time she had to fight off a challenger. She lost despite having loads of political backing from Democratic officials locally, in Napa County and around the state.