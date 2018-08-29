When Dr. Rosanna Mucetti submitted her application to become superintendent at NVUSD, she proposed that, if she were selected, she would follow an entry plan designed to help her get “clarity about the District’s current strengths, areas of growth, potential opportunities and immediate challenges.”
An essential part of the entry plan is a “Listening and Learning” tour, featuring dozens of in-person meetings with staff, partners, legislators, elected officials, media and more, and anchored by Town Hall meetings.
Dr. Mucetti will use the information from the tour to inform strategic planning work for the next few years. The in-person, evening Town Hall meetings are intended to be interactive with lively discussion.
Save these dates if you are interested in joining us. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and run for 90 minutes. Translation, child care and light refreshments will be available.
- Monday, Sept. 24, at Napa High School Library (in English)
- Wednesday, Sept. 26, at American Canyon High School Library (in English)
- Thursday, Sept. 27, at Vintage High School Library (in English)
- Monday, Oct. 8, at Harvest Magnet Middle School Multipurpose Room (en español)
Those who are unable to attend an evening meeting can participate via an online survey, with the same questions and prompts that will be offered at the in-person meetings.
Official invitations will be distributed soon. The information will be sent via ParentSquare, social media, printed cards at school sites, PeachJar and more.
Be vigilant on the road
Our students are back on the sidewalks and streets, making their way to and from school. Just a reminder to please drive safely, especially in school zones, and carefully watch the flashing yellow lights that allow pedestrians to safely cross the street. Small people can be difficult to see, so please, stay alert, resist the urge to use your cellphone, and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.
Register your student to ride the school bus
Student safety is always our first priority. This fall, we are asking the families of general education students who ride NVUSD buses to school to do two things:
1) Review the school bus safety and usage guidelines and discuss bus safety and behavior as a family.
2) Complete a bus registration form, acknowledging that the parent has read the safety and usage information AND providing the District with relevant information about the student.
Forms are available from the bus driver or online at www.nvusd.org/transportation.
NVUSD will issue laminated cards that our riders will carry. Please note that this requirement applies to general education students. The families of our special education students who ride the bus will get guidance from their case worker.
Any questions? Call the Transportation folks at (707) 253-3556.
Keep up with Measure H projects
Over the summer, hundreds of workers spent thousands of hours on construction and upgrade projects funded partially or wholly by Measure H.
Two of the most visible are Willow Elementary and Snow Elementary, both in the processing of significant construction. The work at Willow is nearly complete, and the work at Snow will continue through this school year. The next big project to reach completion will be the Central Kitchen, next door to Memorial Stadium, resulting in more efficient service to provide your student with fresh, healthy food every school day.
We are updating the Measure H project web pages after the summer onslaught of activity. Please visit the site any time for updated materials and timelines. Find it at www.nvusd.org/spc.
New school websites
The finish line is in sight, and nearly all of NVUSD’s school websites have been upgraded to the new templates. The sites were upgraded for consistency, ease of use and equity.
For instance, a parent with three children, at three different schools, will be able to easily find comparable school information in the same place on every site. The new template also allows schools to highlight current significant events or information on the home page, with the familiar News feed to showcase routine but timely announcements and reminders.
We invite you to check out our new templates at www.nvusd.org.