Even as demand for childcare surges, Napa County's preschools and daycare centers struggle

Browns Valley Preschool Owner and Director Cece Woods said she has had trouble filing her open enrollment spots for the upcoming year. The preschool is at about half capacity, she said, seeing around 20 students per day instead of the 40 she’s licensed to care for. Operating at that level, it’s costing Woods $5,000 a month just to keep the daycare center open.

“Right now, I’m struggling to stay open just like any small business,” she said. “I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be able to do this. I plan on staying open, but I’m not sure what the future looks like.”

Woods’ rates for full-time childcare – five days a week – will rise to $1,000 monthly in the fall. Some of her students’ parents lost jobs and could no longer afford the cost of care; others, working from home, removed their children from the preschool in the hopes of juggling work and care.

Woods is able to cover payroll, but is relying on savings and credit cards to pay the cost of insurance, rent, materials for her students and cleaning supplies for the classrooms. Closing, she knows, would devastate the parents who continue to rely on her for their childcare.