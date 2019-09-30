{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon Police said they recovered stolen cell phones, stolen credit cards and identity information for other people when they pulled over a Pontiac Grand Am Friday for investigation of a expired vehicle registration.

The driver, Klark Deziray Hopkins, 27, of Vallejo was arrested for investigation of felony identity theft and felony possession of stolen property. She was also booked on misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, obstructing a peace office and giving a false ID to police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hopkins' passenger, Raykheem Guthery, 27, was held for a possible parole violation. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.