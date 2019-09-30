American Canyon Police said they recovered stolen cell phones, stolen credit cards and identity information for other people when they pulled over a Pontiac Grand Am Friday for investigation of a expired vehicle registration.
The driver, Klark Deziray Hopkins, 27, of Vallejo was arrested for investigation of felony identity theft and felony possession of stolen property. She was also booked on misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, obstructing a peace office and giving a false ID to police.
You have free articles remaining.
Hopkins' passenger, Raykheem Guthery, 27, was held for a possible parole violation.