Family of woman killed in Napa files wrongful death suit against Silverado Resort, owners

Silverado Resort is owned by partners including Miller, Tim Wall, Ken Leister, J. Roger Kent and Evans.

Attorneys for Gonzalez and the other defendants named in the suit could not be immediately reached to comment for this story. An attorney for Wyndham hotels declined to comment.

A graduation celebration

Sisters Michaella (known as Meme) and Finnuala Hanifan, ages 18 and 21, flew to San Francisco on June 22, 2019 to celebrate Meme’s graduation from high school.

Meme was about to start college and Finn, as she was known, was continuing her college education. The two are from North Carolina, and had never been to San Francisco before, according to Matt Bishop, one of the family’s attorneys.

Finn knew Gonzalez, age 59 at the time, via Instagram, said Bishop. While in the city they met in person where Finn and Gonzalez went out to dinner and “clubbing.” Gonzalez then invited the two sisters to come to the Napa Valley resort, he said.

On June 23, the sisters checked into the hotel, where Gonzalez gave them a free room with champagne, according to the letter.

The letter alleges that Gonzalez had a key to their room, #406, and used it at least once.