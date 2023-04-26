A fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the area of a vehicle salvage yard in American Canyon, authorities reported.
The blaze broke out in the 5700 block of Broadway Street (Highway 29), according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Photos shared by the department showed a tall, billowing column of black smoke visible from the highway at the north end of the city.
Reports of the fire on public safety radio channels began before 3:30 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
