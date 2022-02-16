Fire erupts at house in American Canyon, street closed; no injuries reported

Firefighting authorities are investigating a blaze that consumed a single-family house in south American Canyon Wednesday morning.
At 10:16 a.m., crews from the American Canyon Fire Protection District were called to the 100 block of Kimberly Drive west of Highway 29, where heavy flames and smoke were billowing from a one-story home, the fire department said in a news release.
The first firefighters reached the scene within four minutes, and homes on both sides of the residence were evacuated by American Canyon Police as a precaution. Fire crews contained the blaze by 10:49 a.m., but the home was severely damaged, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for American Canyon Fire.
Kimberly Drive was closed between Highway 29 and Danrose Drive during the firefighting effort, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The cause remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.
