Fish and Wildlife officials confirm outbreak of deer disease in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) on Monday confirmed an outbreak of a disease affecting deer in several Northern California counties, including Napa.

Cervid Adenovirus 1, also known as adenovirus hemorrhagic disease or CdAdV-1, is normally fatal for deer and spreads when they are in close contact with each other, according to CDFW officials.

The disease has been found in deer in Napa, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Tehama and Yolo counties. Residents in those areas are being asked to refrain from feeding wild animals and to report cases of the disease to the CDFW.

“Providing attractants for deer — food, salt licks or even water — is against the law for good reason,” Senior Wildlife Veterinarian with CDFW’s Wildlife Investigations Laboratory Dr. Brandon Munk said in a statement.

“Because these artificial attractants can congregate animals and promote the spread of disease, it’s particularly imperative to leave wildlife alone during an outbreak. There is no cure or vaccine for this disease, so our best management strategies right now are to track it carefully, and to take preventative measures to limit the spread,” he said.