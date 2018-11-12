High school football playoff games involving American Canyon and St. Helena, which were scheduled for Monday, have been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 17 due to continued poor air quality across the Bay Area and surrounding counties, the CIF North Coast Section office announced Monday morning.
“NCS must once again postpone numerous games that were rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 12, based on existing and projected AQI (Air Quality Index) data,” NCS Associate Commissioner Bri Niemi wrote in a memo that was addressed to principals, athletic directors and league commissioners.
The playoff games involve American Canyon in Division 2 and St. Helena in Division 5.
A 35-yard field goal by Eddy Gonzalez in the second overtime period lifted Vintage to a second-round Division 1 playoff win over Antioch, 24-21, last week.
The Crushers will now await the winner of the Monte Vista-San Ramon Valley game. No. 5 seed Monte Vista and No. 4 seed San Ramon Valley play on Nov. 17.
American Canyon and Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park were scheduled to play Monday in Division 2.
St. Helena and Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond were scheduled to play Monday in Division 5.
American Canyon is the No. 8 seed and will play at No. 1 seed Rancho Cotate on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal-round game.
St. Helena is the No. 7 seed and will play at No. 2 Salesian on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
The NCS office, located in San Ramon, said schools will be notified on the plan for future rounds at a later time.
“We will be handling all of our playoff contests on a sport-by-sport basis,” Niemi wrote in the email.
“We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding as we work through this challenging situation,” Niemi wrote.
American Canyon (6-5 overall) opened the playoffs by beating Montgomery-Santa Rosa, 43-29.
St. Helena (7-4 overall) began the playoffs by beating Hoopa Valley, 48-22.
Vintage (10-2) opened the playoffs with a win over James Logan-Union City, 36-0.