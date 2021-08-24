Free food pantry in American Canyon runs afoul of homeowner association rules

Mac and cheese, tomato soup, black beans, corn flakes and even infant formula and baby food.
These are just a few of the many items available, all for free, at Rhonda Zuniga’s food pantry at her American Canyon home.
Since COVID-19 hit, Zuniga has been giving away food to anyone who needs it via her free community food pantry.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
She, along with her family and supporters, have distributed thousands of canned foods, bags of pasta, boxes of cereal and much more.
“When the pandemic first started, I noticed there was a lot of need,” said Zuniga. “That’s when we really got into it. I wanted to help, to lend a hand.”
A neighbor, Tony Martinez, made Zuniga a rolling pantry with four shelves and a little roof to store the food. She also plugged in a small refrigerator and basket for produce.
“No one should ever go to bed hungry,” said the American Canyon resident, who lives at 489 Canyon Creek Drive. “If we can help out, then we have achieved that goal.”
But there’s just one hiccup, and it’s called an HOA.
Zuniga rents her home in a neighborhood with a homeowner's association (HOA). And that HOA has certain regulations. For example, residents can’t “construct and/or place items in the front yard” other than normal, and approved, landscaping items, according to the organization.
A free food pantry is not on the list.
In July, Zuniga received a letter from the HOA reminding her of the regulations. Zuniga then removed the refrigerator and basket from the front of her house and moved the pantry shelf to the side of her house, where she thought it was less visible.
It wasn’t enough.
Zuniga has since been told that if she doesn’t remove the pantry, she could be subject to fines.
“Although it’s highly commendable,” to offer such a free food pantry, “it’s against the rules,” said John Howe, vice president of operations of Howe Association Management Inc., of Danville. The company manages the HOA for the American Canyon neighborhood.
Unapproved structures or items can “disrupt the harmony of the association,” said Howe.
“Where do you draw the line?" he asked. "First it’s a food pantry, now it’s this and now it’s that.”
And even if the HOA did allow such unapproved uses, the association could be sued by other members of the community for not enforcing the rules, he noted.
The pantry is “a very noble effort,” yet, “this is simply not allowed,” per the HOA rules, said Howe.
The owner of the Canyon Creek home, Colette Gell, said “it was so kind,” of Zuniga to open the pantry, but she also has to follow the HOA rules.
“I think what needs to happen is they need a food pantry very close to that area,” for the American Canyon community, said Gell.
A neighbor, Frances Martinez, said “It kind of broke my heart,” when she heard that Zuniga’s free food pantry is in jeopardy.
“To me, this is so wonderful,” said Martinez. During COVID, some people didn’t want to go to the store. Or couldn’t get to the store, she noted.
“What if there’s somebody out there with children?” who are hungry, asked Martinez.
Zuniga said her best option is to move the pantry behind a gate on the side of her house where it wouldn’t be seen from the street. But Zuniga and her family have pets and to keep them secure, so she’d need to build another section of fencing inside the gate.
She doesn’t have the money for a fence, said Zuniga. She has some health issues, including recovering from a stroke. Sometimes she relies on a wheelchair. “There’s days when I can barely walk.”
Now she’s faced with shutting down the pantry until she can figure out how to get a new fence built, or perhaps find it a new location.
Zuniga said the inspiration to open her pantry also came from her own personal background.
“I grew up in a foster home in southern California,” she said. One of her foster parents was very involved in the community, she recalled. “I remember her always going above and beyond,” helping others in need.
“Doing this makes me feel a little closer to her,” Zuniga said.
While driving around neighboring Solano County, Zuniga said she noticed a number of such free food pantries in that area.
According to foodisfreesolano.org, there are more than two dozen such free food pantries, many in residential neighborhoods like Zuniga’s.
“I thought it was time for us to do something for the people in our county," Zuniga said.
Yes, there are already some programs in Napa County for those in need, such as the Napa Food Bank, and local nonprofits and churches. There is at least one other residential food pantry in the south Napa County city, according to Jen Kansanback, communications manager, city of American Canyon.
However, most of those other efforts have particular hours and days, or are temporary, noted Zuniga. In addition, personal information, such as name and address, can be required.
“Sometimes people don’t want to give out personal information,” said Zuniga. “They have their pride.”
“With our stand, they don’t need any of that,” said Zuniga. “It’s open 24-hours-a-day — no questions asked.”
“There’s never any judgement.”
Zuniga said when she had the pantry in front of her house, she had as many as 25 to 30 people visiting a day.
The food comes from people who donate to her and from food boxes she receives from Solano County. She also hosts garage sales and uses some of the profits to buy more pantry items to give away.
All items are sanitized, noted Zuniga. The pantry does not include expired food items. She writes expiration dates on the front of the cans for people who have a hard time reading small print, she noted.
“The things people can feed their children go fast,” such as cereal, peanut butter, jelly, Rice-A-Roni, Hamburger Helper…” she said. “Really fast.”
Zuniga said that while many of her neighbors told her they don’t have a problem with the food pantry, she suspects someone complained.
“I guess a couple bad apples spoiled the bunch,” she said.
Closing her food pantry would be a big loss to her neighborhood, she said.
In fact, “I wish we could open up more of these little pantries all throughout our county. Solano has them all over. Why can’t we do that all the way up to Calistoga? And this way everybody gets what they need.”
“I wouldn’t feel so defeated if I knew there was another place in our community,” where a food pantry could be set up, she said.
As of Monday, Zuniga planned to let the pantry empty out. She's not sure how soon it will be able to reopen. Yet, she’s determined to have a pantry available for her neighborhood.
“If I’m helping at least one person, I feel I have succeeded.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com