American Canyon Police this week has launched a gun lock giveaway that aims to increase firearm safety in the city.

The program, which began Monday, allows American Canyon residents to receive the locks at the police department to ensure safer storage of their firearms. The gun locks are designed to fit various types of firearms to provide an additional layer of safety by preventing unintentional discharge, gun theft or suicide attempts.

“We believe that responsible gun ownership includes taking steps to secure firearms when they are not in use,” Police Chief Rick Greenberg said in a statement Tuesday announcing the giveaway. “The Free Gun Lock Giveaway initiative provides an opportunity for residents to enhance safety within their households and protect their loved ones."

To obtain a free gun lock, residents can visit American Canyon Police at 911 Donaldson Way East, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Residents can also visit the department’s outreach booth at upcoming community events.

The debut of the gun lock program follows the American Canyon City Council’s passage May 16 of an ordinance requiring firearm owners to safely store their guns in a locked container, or to disable them with safety device in their homes.

For more information about the gun lock giveaway or firearm safety, contact American Canyon Police at 707-551-0600.

