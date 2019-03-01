Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) will be hosting a free community vaccination, microchip and spay/neuter voucher clinics in American Canyon on Sunday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the American Canyon Senior & Multi-Use Center located at 2185 Elliott Drive in American Canyon.
No RSVP is required. First come, first served with services and vouchers offered for the first 150 dogs and cats, including microchips, vaccinations, nail trims, and spay + neuter vouchers. The JARR team and volunteers will also be distributing free dog food, and a vet and a dog trainer will be available to answer questions.
JARR received a generous donation from Napa Valley local philanthropist Beverly Wendel in memory of her animal-loving late husband, Barry Wendel. This clinic is dedicated in his memory.
The Wendel donation also enabled JARR to hold a successful matching gift campaign to fund three clinics total in aim to help our low-income community, homeless, and veterans keep their pets healthy and to stem the tide of overpopulation of cats and dogs.
