After years of talking to property owners, the city of American Canyon is finally ready to ask those in the Green Island commercial area to vote on creating a special assessment district to help widen and rebuild a crumbling arterial roadway and more.
Property owners will vote on Feb. 19 by mail-in ballots whether to authorize the creation of the Green Island Road Community Facilities District, or CFD.
The CFD would tax the Green Island land owners to pay about two-thirds of the $14 million in bonds that will finance the complete reconstruction of Green Island Road, which has been crumbling for years under the weight of thousands of heavy commercial trucks driving over it.
Green Island Road would go from two lanes to three in size, with a new turning lane in the middle so trucks could exit the street without tying up traffic, which frequently happens now.
The Green Island Road project will also rebuild secondary streets like Jim Oswalt Way, Mezzetta Court, Commerce Boulevard and Hanna Drive, as well as relocate utility lines underground, install fiber optic cable to improve Internet service for businesses, and build a new segment of the Vine Trail on the north side of Green Island Road.
Public works officials intend to do more than put down new asphalt for the roads. They will tear them up and build new subsurfaces so the roads can withstand the high volume of heavy traffic running over them for decades to come.
The owners would pay about $9 million through special taxes set up by the CFD. The city will contribute about $5 million towards the project through various grants and other funding.
But the CFD can’t be created unless those owning two-thirds of the acreage in the Green Island district vote to approve it. There are 75 voting properties, some of which have the same owner, according to city officials.
Voting will be apportioned based on acreage controlled by the owners, with one vote for every acre or portion of an acre.
The City Council approved the CFD election as part of a series of resolutions adopted on Nov. 20. No property owners appeared at the meeting to protest the CFD. City Clerk Suellen Johnston reported that evening no written protests were received from owners.
If the CFD is approved, each landowner would be assessed an amount calculated from two new taxes.
They will pay an annual Facilities Special Tax based on $883.31 per acre, and a yearly Services Special Tax, which will be $54.12 per acre. The Services Special Tax would increase at a rate of 3 percent per year.
If established, the CFD would be a legally formed governmental entity with defined boundaries and a governing board, according to a report prepared for the City Council.
Funding for the project could become available next spring if the CFD’s formation is approved.