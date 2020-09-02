Hennessey fire burned 33% of Napa County; plans for rebuilding begin

Home ruins are hazardous material sites, Morrison said. Chemicals are embedded in the ashes.

About 300 tons of hazardous materials and 60,000 tons of fire-related debris must be removed, he said. The county is making the case that the state and federal governments should help. Otherwise, homeowners will have to do the removal jobs on their properties themselves.

“I think that they deserve better,” Morrison said.

People who rebuild homes must include solar power because of a new state law, Morrison said. They must follow updated state road and street standards for private access roads.

The county might allow people who lost homes to place RV trailers on nearby properties during rebuilding. That’s because lot sizes in places such as Berryessa Highlands might be too small for them to stay on their own properties during debris removal.

People rebuilding will get a 30% waiver on county building permit fees.

County officials are also thinking about the natural environment, given winter rains can wash silt from fire-scarred hills into reservoirs such as Lake Berryessa and Lake Hennessey, a city of Napa reservoir. Erosion-prevention efforts will involve the Napa County Resource Conservation District.