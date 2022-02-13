 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High-speed pursuit extends from American Canyon to Concord; driver arrested

A driver led Napa County sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit Saturday night that reached triple-digit speeds before his arrest in Contra Costa County, authorities reported.

Nicholas Rashad Salaam, 31, of Oakland was detained at 10:16 p.m. at the end of a chase that had begun on Highway 29 in American Canyon, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Eddleman. Salaam was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading public safety officers, a felony.

Deputies went to a parking lot in the 3800 block of Highway 29 (Broadway), attempting to detain Salaam in connection with an investigation by the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, when he drove off in his Mercedes-Benz, Eddleman said. The resulting chase continued south through Vallejo surface streets and then onto Interstate 80, at speeds exceeding 100 mph, and a California Highway Patrol air unit assisted in the pursuit, according to Eddleman.

After the chase continued into Contra Costa County, officers laid down spike strips to disable the Mercedes, and the car was stopped and Salaam arrested at Willow Pass Road and Franquette Drive in Concord, near Highway 242, Eddleman said.

Salaam was released from the Napa jail at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, according to booking records.

Saturday’s high-speed pursuit was the fourth in eight days to begin or end in American Canyon.

On Thursday, a reported vehicle burglary in Yountville led to a chase and crash, followed by the arrests of two men by American Canyon Police after a foot pursuit. Both suspects were booked into jail for investigation of grand theft and evading law enforcement.

A Feb. 6 chase that started in American Canyon resulted in a crash in Richmond of a stolen Honda and the arrests of two men, according to police. Two days earlier, two other suspects were arrested after American Canyon officers pursued a stolen Acura into Vallejo, where it crashed, the department said.

