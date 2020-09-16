High stakes census count in Napa County faces new threat from wildfire devastation

“We are looking at having … a mobile questionnaire assistance site to reach the people in those communities,” Booher said. That would effectively replace plans for an area questionnaire system center cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The census requires respondents to report their residence as it was on April 1 – meaning displaced Napa County residents should still put down their Napa County addresses even if those homes have since been destroyed, Booher said. She said she hoped that many of the impacted residents had completed their questionnaires before the fires hit.

Even so – the fires and subsequent displacement complicate things, according to Elliott. If a community has been “severely impacted,” she said, it could be another 10 years before we’re able to know if they have moved back. (The American Community Survey, a subsidiary of the Census Bureau, does track year-to-year changes, according to Booher, though it does not have the same financial implications as does the census.)

Without accurate stock of populations, funding could be misdirected for not only fire-devastated communities, but the communities who accept large numbers of survivors, according to Elliott.