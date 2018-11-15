Measure H, American Canyon's proposal to raise the hotel tax to fund workforce housing, is nearing the threshold for passing after falling short on election night.
With each update from the Napa County Election Division, Measure H has steadily gained votes towards reaching 66.6 percent approval, the two-thirds requirement for new tax measures.
As of Thursday's vote count, Measure H stood at 65.75 percent in favor and 34.25 percent opposed. That still leaves it shy of 66.6 percent, but it is noticeably more than on election night when Measure H had only 62.90 percent in favor.
Measure H has gained nearly 3 percentage points since Nov. 6, with still more votes to be counted by election officials.
The proposal would raise the transient occupancy tax from 12 percent to 13 percent to provide more funding for workforce housing in American Canyon.
Thursday's election update also showed Councilmember David Oro continuing to pull away from challenger Pierre Washington for the second of two council seats.
Oro now leads Washington by 274 votes. On election night his lead was only seven votes.
The other incumbent, Mark Joseph, is still leading all candidates with 2,108 votes, more than 450 votes ahead of Oro.
The Election Division plans to release more results on Friday by 4:30 p.m.